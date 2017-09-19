MDL Marinas unveils next stage of its Ocean Village Marina transformation

MDL Marinas' £3.5 million transformation of the Ocean Village Marina will reach a milestone next month with the opening of the five-star Southampton Harbour Hotel & Spa

A new five star luxury hotel is opening next month as part of MDL Marinas’ ongoing redevelopment of the Ocean Village Marina in Southampton.

The 85-bedroom luxury Southampton Harbour Hotel & Spa has been designed to emulate a superyacht and is ideally positioned on the edge of the promontory projecting into the marina.

Amongst many features, the £25 million hotel will boast a rooftop bar with an expansive outdoor terrace featuring fire pits and a wood fire oven and a retractable heated canopy.

There will also be an award-winning Jetty restaurant concept, which will drift out onto an extensive outdoor decked terrace, with relaxed seating and panoramic views across the Solent.

On the ground floor there will a cinema for up to 21 people, and guests can take advantage of an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and hydrotherapy pool.

The hotel will also feature six apartments for families, and all rooms overlook the water.

Ocean Village Marina has undergone an extensive redesign and refurbishment since 2015, as part of a five-year £3.5 million investment strategy by MDL Marinas.

The redevelopment includes the opening of new restaurants and bars, as well as the ongoing renovation of its berthing facilities.

The commercial director at MDL Marinas, Dean Smith, said the regeneration of the Ocean Village Marina is a turning point for the company.

“Ocean Village embodies our ultimate marina experience, marking a new era for MDL Marinas which champions not just sailing but the plethora of associated leisure opportunities, from wining and dining, to retail therapy and spa days,” he said.

“With the enhanced five-star offering, we are urging people to secure their berths early as interest is already high,” added the director.

Continues below…

MDL Marinas, which made the announcement at the Southampton Boat Show, also launched its new MDL Platinum package, which will marry together MDL’s Freedom Berthing package.

This includes complimentary stays at over 100 marina destinations, free WiFi and fuel at cost – with full membership to the new hotel’s spa and gym facilities.

The spa boasts treatments, a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation areas.

An exclusive concierge parking service is also set to be introduced for MDL Platinum members, with each vessel at the marina being allocated a private car parking space.

Following the opening of the hotel, the modernisation of the pontoon berths at the marina will be completed later this year.

The marina is also being configured to allow for the arrival of much larger yachts.

MDL Marinas has also announced a new partnership with the online boat accommodation company, Beds on Board, which allows owners to rent their boat to guests looking for an alternative to traditional places to stay like hotels and guest houses.

The exclusive partnership will provide MDL’s members with a fully managed service to rent out accommodation on their yachts.

“Within the tourism industry there is a growing appetite for alternative, unique accommodation and we’re thrilled to offer our members access to this audience through our partnership with Beds on Board,” noted Dean Smith.

The co-founder of Beds on Board, Jason Ludlow, said the partnership showed “our commitment to working with the marine industry to help grow the boating community and to help owners offset their costs.”