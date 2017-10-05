New bespoke lodges to open at MDL Marinas’ Woolverstone Park

10 lodges will open this autumn at MDL Marinas' Woolverstone Park near Ipswich and promise a taste of the outdoors with a touch of luxury

Bespoke lodges offering luxury getaways are to be launched at MDL Marinas’ Woolverstone Park in Ipswich this autumn.

The development is part of MDL’s plans to make its network of marinas more appealing to sailors and non sailors alike.

Woolverstone Marina provides plenty of sailing opportunities, hosting 235 berths, boatyard facilities and an on-site chandlery.

Yacht charters are also available.

For those wanting to learn to sail, there is an RYA accredited sailing school on site offering both sailboat and powerboat courses

The marina is part of 22 acres of parkland on the River Orwell, providing plenty of opportunities to explore the great British countryside.

MDL said the new lodges are individually designed “to offer an exclusive experience”.

Each of the Clover Lodges has a clean, modern aesthetic and open plan living space. They can sleep up to four guests and include a woodland balcony and an outdoor hot tub.

Fern and Willow Lodges can also accommodate up to four guests and feature spacious living and dining areas, as well as modern luxuries such as free Wifi, multi-channel TV and the latest appliances.

Commenting ahead of the opening, the managing director of MDL Marinas, Lesley Robinson, said: “With Woolverstone Park’s new offering officially launching this autumn, we are delighted to reveal the stunning lodges, which will be ideal for those looking for a taste of the outdoors with a touch of luxury.”

“Vistors looking to make the most of the waterfront location will be able to enjoy a plethora of water sport activities, including yacht charters and an RYA accredited sailing school for both sailboat and powerboat courses,” she continued.

“For those who like to keep their feet firmly on dry land there are beautiful walks in the area, as well as cultural attractions to take in locally as well. There are also plenty of on-site activities for our younger guests, including a children’s play area and many family-friendly walking and cycling trails,” added Robinson.

The marina also has the Riverside Bar and Restaurant, with views across the water.

The significant investment in Woolverstone Park forms part of the ongoing strategy at MDL Marinas to develop its network of marinas not just into sailing venues, but also ultimate leisure destinations.