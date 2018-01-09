New Edinburgh Marina development to begin construction in the second half of 2018

The new £500 million Edinburgh Marina development will boast first class facilities and will put Scotland's marine tourism industry on the global map

The new Edinburgh Marina is part of the £500 million waterside quarter development close to Edinburgh city centre. To be developed by Edinburgh Marina Holdings, the new Edinburgh Marina development will include a wide range of high-end leisure and accommodation facilities, situated adjacent to Edinburgh’s first ever purpose-built luxury marina.

Planning consent has now been granted for the centrepiece marina which forms part of the masterplan consent for the wider Edinburgh Marina Development that was granted for the 28 hectare site earlier in 2017.

The new Edinburgh Marina will enable Scotland’s capital to compete with the more established west coast sailing destinations for part of Scotland’s £3.7bn marine tourism industry; creating what look to be exceptional facilities to help expand Scotland’s overall market.

The new Edinburgh Marina has been designed to surpass the 5 Gold Anchors rating of the Yacht Harbour Association, creating a new destination for boaters from all over the world. The marina will boast 317 full-serviced berths, with visitor berths and additional dry berths for boats up to 30m in length. There will also be 24/7 access to the sea, on-demand, on-board food and drink along with concierge service. Marine services and an extensive chandlery will be located in the new marina office sited within the fully equipped new boatyard. The marina has been designed to accommodate the full-size range of yachts and cruisers, including superyachts – the first time this has been possible on Scotland’s east coast.

Developer Kevin Fawcett, commented: “The new world-class Edinburgh Marina at Granton’s Western Harbour is the most important new marina development in the UK for several decades. It harks back to a long and distinguished international maritime connection that Edinburgh and Granton Harbour once enjoyed, it will help to re-establish Edinburgh’s maritime economy as well as creating a vibrant new city quarter that will enhance Edinburgh’s reputation as one of the UK’s most attractive lifestyle destinations.”

Detailed planning consent for the remaining elements of this exciting new quarter of Edinburgh are anticipated early 2018 with construction of the marina buildings and associated developments scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018.