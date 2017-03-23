Plans for £1 million extension to Mylor Yacht Harbour marina

Mylor Yacht Harbour near Falmouth, Cornwall, has begun widespread consultation into plans for a small extension to its existing marina

Plans are underway to provide an extra 30 berths at Mylor Yacht Harbour marina in Cornwall.

The company is now consulting both formally and informally in advance of submitting a full planning application for the scheme.

According to Mylor Yacht Harbour, the £1 million project “could provide berths for thirty extra boats – meeting customer demand whilst supporting the future sustainability of the harbour, the related services and the associated employment it provides.”

The historic harbour, on the Carrick Roads near Falmouth, is a thriving marine centre with high demand for services.

Mylor Yacht Harbour’s managing director, Neil Salter, stressed that any expansion will “retain all the factors which make it the Cornish jewel it is today – attracting sailors and other visitors from Cornwall and across the world.”

“The extension we’re proposing is fairly modest,” he said, “and we anticipate that it would enhance the site whilst not changing the views, the ambience or making any significant demands on either the environment or the shore-side infrastructure.”

“We’ve been carefully considering what this project could look like for a long time and we’re keen to ensure that there are no adverse effects – especially to those who cherish this harbour as much as we do,” stressed Salter.

The team behind the marina extension has initially approached Truro and Penryn Harbour Authority, Cornwall Council, Natural England, the Environment Agency, the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Office and the Marine Management Organisation for advice and guidance on the process.

This is to ensure that all environmental and other legislative requirements are met prior to submitting a formal planning application.

“At the same time, we have commenced a program of informal discussions with people who have an interest in Mylor Yacht Harbour,” explained Slater.

“This includes our customers, local fishermen, neighbours and the community to ensure that we do the right thing.”he continued.

“We will also be applying to the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) for the appropriate licensing before any planning submission and would like to get some good feedback before this takes place.” added Salter.

Dr Charlotte Marshall of Natural England confirmed: “We have had an initial meeting with Mylor Yacht Harbour and have provided advice on the draft proposals including potential impacts to designated sites.”

Anyone interested in discussing the draft proposals is welcome to contact Mylor Yacht Harbour on 01326 372121