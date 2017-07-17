Plans for £75m redevelopment of Noss-on-Dart Marina submitted to council

Plans for an ambitious £75 million redevelopment of Premier Marinas' Noss-on-Dart site in Devon are being considered by South Hams District Council

Following extensive consultation, plans to redevelop Noss-on-Dart Marina in Devon have now been submitted to South Hams District Council.

Premier Marinas wants to build a 232 berth marina plus a dry stack for 100 or so smaller motor craft.

Currently, Noss-on-Dart has the capacity to berth up to 180 boats and store 200 boats ashore.

It also wants permission to build a 50-room hotel, two restaurants and a spa, a café, 130 homes, including 91 houses and 39 flats/maisonettes, and parking for 374 cars.

The £75 million redevelopment would also see a passenger link ferry with Dartmouth and a permanent home for South Devon College and 21 commercial units for marine trades on the South Devon site.

Continued below…



It is expected the project would result in the creation of up to 200 jobs.

The application also seeks permission for part demolition of existing buildings and the removal of existing marina pontoons and buoys.

Planning notices have been put up around the site with full details of where individuals can view the plans online and provide feedback.

Commenting on the proposal, Premier Marinas’ chief executive, Pete Bradshaw, said: “We are delighted to have submitted our application for the redevelopment of Noss-on-Dart and are very grateful to the consultees and our professional advisors for helping us create a vision for the future of this wonderful site”.

The council is expected to make a decision on the application in October.