Porto Montenegro: the must visit destination for sailors who love fine wine

Having just recently hosted the 5th SuperWine Festival, Porto Montenegro, which has become the first marina in the world to be awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation, is fast becoming a destination for lovers of luxury food and fine wine

Porto Montenegro has once again been the focus for European fine wine lovers.

The luxury marina has just hosted the 5th SuperWine Festival – one of the most prestigious wine shows in south east Europe.

SuperWine is a unique combination of a wine salon and an atmosphere of a two-day summer party in an exclusive environment – and the marina, based in Tivat in the heart of the UNESCO protected Boka Bay, offers the perfect location.

Guests at the SuperWine Festival were able to sample wine from some of the top wineries in Europe, including: Bertani, Krgović, Movia, Fantinel, Jean Durup, Piper Heidsieck and Arnaldo Caprai.

Entertainment included a couture fashion show by Serbian designer Lepa, DJ sets, and exclusive food corners at the elegant Porto Montenegro Yacht Club.

It is no surprise that Porto Montenegro is now quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most exclusive places on the Adriatic coast to sail, eat and drink. This stunning marina has recently become the first in the world to be awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation!

Launched last year by operators of the Gold Anchor award scheme, The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) and the Marina Industries Association (MIA), this new Platinum accreditation has been designed to recognise a small but increasing number of marinas in the world which cater for a very discerning customer base.

Porto Montenegro certainly fulfils this criteria, especially when it comes to its facilities and food and drink.

The marina boasts an excellent choice of local and international restaurants and bars.

The 5-star Regent Porto Montenegro, offers a range of à la carte seasonal and organic Mediterranean and classic Montenegrin dishes created by chef Zeljko Knezovic, who used to work at the world-famous Michelin-starred Noma Restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Italian food enthusiasts will love Al Posto Giusto,where a range of traditional dishes, such as thin crust wood oven cooked pizzas, can be eaten in the restaurant’s expansive stone interior or alfresco on waterfront terrace. Chic wine bar Crush Wine Station at Jetty 1 is the perfect spot to sample wine produced by nearby boutique vineyard Castel Savina and indulging in a cheese and charcuterie platter whilst overlooking the luxury super yachts moored at the marina.

Crush Wine Station features a carefully selected collection of regional wines, undiscovered labels, as well as cult classics from around of the world. It also offers tax-free champagne, fine wine and spirits.

Boutique and family run vineyards

Meanwhile, Montenegro itself, with its mountainous, relatively dry landscape, has a long-established culture of viticulture and winemaking.

The country is best known for its intense, deeply coloured wine made from the Vranac grape variety.

There are several excellent vineyards just a short ride from Porto Montenegro which offer tours and tastings.

Plantaze is one of the largest and most famous producers in the country, producing award winning fine wine.

At this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards alone the producer won 17 medals including gold for its 2012 rich dry red Stari Podrum Cabernet Sauvignon, with its red fruit, minty and chocolate flavours.

The vineyard is situated on a plateau some 30 kilometres from the Adriatic Sea, beside Lake Skadar, and has its own special microclimate.

Considered one of the largest and most beautiful vineyards in Europe, the Cemovsko Field as it is known, covers 2.300 hectares and employs more than 700 people.

The local red Vranac variety covers two thirds of the field and the white varieties are led by Krstač, grown exclusively in Montenegro.

It has several wine cellars including Šipčanik, which is set in a restored Yugoslav People’s Army underground aircraft hangar.

Also situated in the Podgorica region of Montenegro is the Mola Family Vineyard, which is on a hill overlooking two rivers and the ruins of a Roman city Doclea (Duklja).

The sunny and mountainous conditions help produce a fine grape crop which is turned into the popular Mola Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Located in the small village of Rogami just 10 minutes outside the city limits of Podgorica, the family run Radevic Estate produces award winning wine using only organic farming techniques.

To achieve maximum flavour potential, fruit growth is restricted to one cluster per vine before the grapes are handpicked and taken to the winery. Here, each individual bunch is de-stemmed before fermentation.

This nurturing technique has certainly produced results. Radevic won a silver medal in the prestigious Monde Selection International Wine Contest in 2016 and 2017.

Its dessert wine, Renee, which won awards in 2017, is noted for its ripe apricot and mango flavours, and is particularly good accompanied by foie gras.

Zoran and Gordana Obradovic run the small but gorgeous Castel Savina in Herzeg Novi at the entrance to Kotor Bay, on the opposite side of the bay from Porto Montenegro.

They have two hectares of land with international grape varietals – Shiraz, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, and Chardonnay -and one indigenous white varietal, Žižak, which is similar to Dubrovnik’s Malvasia.

The vineyards are located in the best part of the estate, with plenty of sun exposure and views over the sea.

The grapes are picked and then turned into wine which is stored in French oak barrels in Savina’s wine cellars.

A beautiful marina, sailing, nature, food and wine…do we need any more reasons to visit Montenegro?