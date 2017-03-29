Porto Montenegro in pilot partnership with Seabin Project

The Seabin collects all floating rubbish, oils, fuel and detergents. The V5 model is being tested at Porto Montenegro ahead of the start of commercial sales later this year



The superyacht marina, Porto Montenegro, is now working in partnership with the Seabin Project to help develop the sea cleaning technology.

The V5 model is being trialled at the facility.

There will also be an educational and research aspect to the partnership, with students from the local Knightsbridge International School being given the opportunity to see what the Seabin collects.

This information will be used as part of lessons on plastic pollution and the effects on the environment.

Porto Montenegro, which was recently named Superyacht Marina of the Year 2017 in the inaugural Marina of Distinction awards, will be acting ambassadors in the Global Pilot Programme, with the aim of encouraging more marinas and ports to to participate in the data and research programmes.

Commenting on the partnership, the co-founder and managing director of Seabin, Pete Ceglinski described Porto Montenegro as an “ideal partner”.

“For the team at Seabin, this forward thinking, pro-active and environmentally conscious marina is both an ideal partner and location to test and trial the V5 Seabin and also to further develop innovative technology and programmes,” he said.

In a media release, Porto Montenegro said it recognised that responsible tourism “is as much about giving to the local community as it is about protecting the natural environment”.

The marina’s director, Tony Browne, said Porto Montenegro is “excited to be teaming up with the Seabin Project as a pilot partner.”

“Maintaining a clean and rubbish free marine environment has always been important focus for Porto Montenegro,” he explained.

“Partnering with Seabin Project allows us to not only improve our waterborne refuse collection methods, but to also become part of a bigger environmental initiative by way of educating the next generation in the importance of environmental awareness, and recycling/upcycling of existing refuse,” continued Browne.

“We are excited to have this opportunity and look forward to testing the Seabin in the near future,” he added.

Porto Montenegro is one of the Mediterranean’s leading luxury yacht homeport and marina village.

The state-of-the-art facility has been designed to cater to the advanced needs of all yachts, their owners, guests and crew with specific infrastructure for the largest yachts afloat.

The marina currently has 450 berths, 228 sold-out luxury apartments, as well as 55 units of ground floor retail made up of restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and amenities and a five star Regent Hotel with over 80 luxury suites and apartments.