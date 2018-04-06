Premier Marinas launches app to give boaters better information and access to their marinas

Premier Marinas has launched a free app, available for iPhone, packed with features such as marina guides and weather forecast

Premier Marinas has launched a new iPhone app to allows boaters to access information about their marinas.

Features include descriptions and downloadable guides for each of Premier Marinas’ 9 south coast marinas; weekly local weather predictions; tide tables that include free flow times for locked marinas; navigational overviews on getting to each marina; click to contact by phone and email, and for Premier’s dry stack users, the app offers the option to order the launch of their boat ‘at the touch of a button’.

For Premier Marinas’ berth holders, the app, when downloaded, set and used once, will immediately open on their home marina.

Premier Marinas’ app is available to download free from the Apple Store. The app is supported on iPhone 5s and upward (as long as the device runs on iOS 10 or later) and iPad. If the app is successful, a version for android will be developed.

Premier intends to develop the app further to integrate more features and simplify all aspects of the Premier experience.