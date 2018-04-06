Premier Marinas launches app to give boaters better information and access to their marinas

Premier Marinas has launched a free app, available for iPhone, packed with features such as marina guides and weather forecast
Premier Marinas has launched a new iPhone app to allows boaters to access information about their marinas.
Features include descriptions and downloadable guides for each of Premier Marinas’ 9 south coast marinas; weekly local weather predictions; tide tables that include free flow times for locked marinas; navigational overviews on getting to each marina; click to contact by phone and email, and for Premier’s dry stack users, the app offers the option to order the launch of their boat ‘at the touch of a button’.
Continues below…
Premier Marinas announces Easter boats shows and The British Motor Yacht Show with Fairline, Princess and Sunseeker in attendance
Premier Marinas announcers spring boat show schedule including the British Motor Yacht Show in May and the Motorboat and RIB…
10 Most beautiful luxury marinas in the UK and Europe to holiday in style
With their beautiful locations, state-of-the-art facilities, amenities such as spas, hotels and luxury homes, bars and restaurants, pools, designer shops,…
Premier Marinas partner with marine insurance company GJW Direct
Premier Marinas have announced their partnership with insurance company GJW, effective from this month
For Premier Marinas’ berth holders, the app, when downloaded, set and used once, will immediately open on their home marina.
Premier Marinas’ app is available to download free from the Apple Store. The app is supported on iPhone 5s and upward (as long as the device runs on iOS 10 or later) and iPad. If the app is successful, a version for android will be developed.
Premier intends to develop the app further to integrate more features and simplify all aspects of the Premier experience.