Video: Milford Marina lock gate ripped from its hinges by storm Ophelia

The 80 tonne lock gate at Milford Marina in Milford Haven was ripped from its hinges by strong winds

Storm Ophelia reached Wales on Monday (16 October) causing substantial damage to Milford Marina.

Travelling at 92 mph the wind ripped the 80 tonne lock gate at the marina in Milford Haven from its hinges, Wales Online reports.

Engineers are trying to repair the bridge, but the East Channel is currently closed to traffic.

Twitter user Tom Francis posted this video of the Milford Marina on his account:

Wales Online reports Harbourmaster at the Port of Milford Haven Mike Ryan, stating: “An initial attempt to move the damaged lock gate this morning has been unsuccessful. Actions are being taken during the day to prepare for a further attempt at high water later today.”

“Please be assured that water levels in the Marina remain unaffected, and the Marina Team continue to carry out regular checks on customer vessels afloat and ashore.”