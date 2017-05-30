Video: 10 rescued aboard two grounded cruisers in Lough Ree

Boaters using Lough Ree are being advised to check weather conditions before venturing out onto the Irish lake after two call outs for RNLI crews

Heavy rain and a strong force 4 breeze from the north-west resulted in two stranded boats on Lough Ree in Ireland on Saturday (27 May).

The first call out was to a grounded cruiser with two people on board.

The Coast Guard contacted the Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat crew, who launched in less than 15 minutes to the casualty vessel.

Visibility was poor and there was a moderate swell on the lake.

By 11.30am the lifeboat crew were alongside the boat.

After checking that the two people on board were uninjured and wearing life jackets, and that the vessel was not taking on water, the lifeboat crew established a tow.

The vessel was pulled off the sandy shoal to safe navigable water, and continued its journey to Lanesboro at the north end of Lough Ree.

The lifeboat crew returned to the Lifeboat Station at Coosan Point where the shore crew recovered the lifeboat and prepared The Eric Rowse for service.

At 3.15 pm the volunteers were alerted again, this time to assist eight people aboard a hired cruiser aground north of the Black Islands at the north-east shore of Lough Ree.

The lifeboat crew, after conducting the usual checks, established a tow.

Once the vessel was free, it then continued its journey south to Athlone.

Commenting on the two rescues, Lough Ree RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Tony McCarth, issued advice to those using the lake.

“We were happy to be able to assist in both callouts today and to help these ten people continue to enjoy their weekend on Lough Ree. Heavy rain leads to poor visibility on the lake, which can make locating navigation markers difficult, even in calm conditions,” he stressed.

“We remind all users of the lake to ensure they check the weather forecast and seek local advice on likely conditions on the lake before leaving harbour,” added McCarth.