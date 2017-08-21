10 sailors missing after USS John S McCain collides with oil tanker near Singapore

A major search and rescue operation is underway to find US Navy soldiers missing from the USS John S McCain after the destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore

Ten US Navy sailors are missing and five have been injured after the USS John S McCain was in collision with an oil tanker near Singapore last night.

The incident happened at 6.24am Japan Standard Time (9.24pm GMT).

In a media statement, the US Navy said the guided-missile destroyer had now arrived at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore.

A full scale search and rescue operation is continuing to find the missing 10 sailors.

The collision with the Liberian-flagged oil tanker, Alnic MC, happened east of the Straits of Malacca and the coast of Singapore in the South China Sea.

It resulted in significant damage to the hull of the USS John S McCain, which resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms.

The US Navy said damage control efforts by the crew halted further flooding.

It said that search and rescue efforts for the missing 10 sailors continue in coordination with local authorities.

The Republic of Singapore Fearless-class patrol ships RSS Gallant, RSS Resilience, and Singaporean Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark are involved in the operation, along with MH-60S helicopters and MV-22 Ospreys from the amphibious assault ship USS America.

Continued below…

Of the five sailors injured, four were medically evacuated by a Singapore Armed Forces helicopter to a hospital in Singapore for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth injured sailor does not require further medical attention.

The head of the Malaysian navy posted a photo on social media of the damage to the USS John S McCain’s hull.

The US Navy has confirmed that the incident will be investigated.

A family assistance center has been established. Families can call 011-81-46-816-1728 (international) or 243-1728 (DSN on base).

None of the crew of the 600-foot Alnic MC were injured, although the ship sustained damage to a tank near the front of the vessel.

It has been reported that the tanker was carrying nearly 12,000 tonnes of oil from Taiwan to Singapore at the time of the collision. There are no reports of any oil pollution.

The incident comes after the announcement on Friday about the fatal collision in June between the USS Fitzgerald and the merchant ship, ACX Crystal off Japan. Seven sailors died in the incident.

The Pentagon announced that around a dozen sailors, including the Commanding Officer of the USS Fitzgerald, are to be disciplined.

The USS John S McCain is named after the father and grandfather of US Republican senator, John McCain.

Both men were admirals in the US Navy.

The senator later tweeted that his prayers are with the sailors on board the USS John S McCain.

Its home port is Yokosuka in Japan, and it is assigned to the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Nicknamed the Big Bad John, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer passed a US Navy inspection for readiness a sea in May.

It was launched on the 26 September 1992, and has a crew of more than 300 sailors and officers.