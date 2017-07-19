12-year-old dies during a sailing lesson at a Long Island yacht club

An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy died during a sailing lesson at the Centerport Yacht Club early yesterday afternoon (18 July)

A 12-year-old boy has been killed after being struck by a propeller during a sailing lesson at the Centerport Yacht Club on Long Island, New York.

Three children, all wearing life jackets, were taking part in the class when their boat was capsized as a controlled part of the lesson, according to a statement released by the Suffolk Police Department.

Two of the children remained with the boat, while the 12-year-old fell into the water.

He was subsequently recovered by the 18-year-old instructor, who was operating a small Zodiac inflatable boat.

“An 18-year old instructor who was operating a small Zodiac inflatable boat was able to pull the child from the water and onto the Zodiac,” said the police statement.

“The child was seated on the side of the Zodiac when the instructor started to move forward. The boy again fell into the water and became entangled in the propeller of the Zodiac.”

The instructor immediately entered the water, and with the help of another instructor managed to pull the 12-year-old from the water.

They brought the child to shore and began CPR before a paramedic from Centerport Fire Department responded.

The child was transported to Huntington Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Continued below…

The 18-year-old instructor was also admitted to hospital for shock.

The two other children taking part in the sailing lesson did not need to receive any medical treatment.

Suffolk Police said they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Sgt James Scimone of the Suffolk County Police told local media that the instructor did everything possible.

“He’s in shock, he’s very upset, his family is with him. The instructor is a young instructor, and he did everything he was taught to do,” said Sgt Scimone.

Investigations are ongoing.

The accident happened at around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (July 18).

Centerport Yacht Club was founded in 1947 and is a focal point for the boating community on Long Island’s North Shore, according to the club’s website.

This is the second child to have died in a boating incident this week.

On Monday, a 12-year-old girl died on Newfound Lake in Bridgewater, New Hampshire after being run over by a boat driven by her father.

Zoe Anderson was learning to waterski and fell off.

According to New Hampshire Marine Patrol officials, her father became distracted when his hat was blown off and accidentally ran over his daughter.