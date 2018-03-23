14 adults and a baby taken to hospital after yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove

The casualties were taken to hospital after a yacht moored at a fuel dock went up in flames. The accident was caught on video by a bystander

Fourteen people and a baby were taken to hospital when a vessel caught fire at ONE°15 Marina Club, Sentosa Cove, Singapore, on Thursday (22 March).

One woman is thought to be seriously hurt whilst the infant has suffered injuries to the face.

The casualties, including those on board the yacht, called Wilbur, and some of whom had helped extinguish the fire, were taken to to Singapore General Hospital and National University Hospital after suffering injuries from smoke inhalation.

Witnesses heard a bang before seeing the berthed yacht being engulfed by flames.

The top half of the vessel has been completely destroyed by the flames.

Boats berthed nearby also suffered damage.

The yacht club’s emergency response team tried to put out the fire using hoses before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived at the scene just after 4.30pm and extinguished the blaze using water jets.

Derrick Sim, a boat technician, helped put out the fire but suffered cuts to his feet from shards of glass from the yacht’s melted windows, The New Paper reports.

“The yacht was badly burned. We could feel the heat from the flame from 150m away”, Sim told the newspaper.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force is investigating the cause of the fire.