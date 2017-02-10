UK Coastguard assists 15 Brits in international waters in two days

The UK Coastguard has helped coordinate two long range search and rescue incidents involving British sailors and rowers over the last 48 hours

In the last 48 hours, the UK Coastguard has helped coordinate two long range search and rescue operations in international waters, involving a total of 15 Brits.

Difficult weather conditions resulted in the crew of the yacht Clyde Challenger broadcasting a Mayday on VHF radio at around 8pm last night (9 February 2017).

The yacht, which has a crew of 14, 13 of whom are British, is currently 365 nautical miles off Cape Finisterre.

The Mayday was picked up by a nearby vessel and communications were subsequently established with the vessel through a Hercules C130 aircraft sent from RAF Brize Norton.

A cargo ship is currently on the scene providing shelter to the Clyde Challenger while the crew assesses their next step.

UK Coastguard duty controller, Kaimes Beasley, said: “The weather conditions on scene are quite challenging with force 6- 7 winds, rough seas and poor to moderate visibility.”

“We are in contact with a number of national and international search and rescue partners and other organisations, including the owner of the vessel, to bring this operation to a safe and successful conclusion”, he added.

Meanwhile, the UK Coastguard has also assisted in the rescue of two British rowers in the Atlantic, after their boat began to take water after sustaining a broken rudder.

Officers received a distress signal from a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) just after 9am yesterday morning (9 February 2017) from the two-man ocean rowing boat crew.

They were approximately 900 nautical miles east-north-east of Martinique.

The rowing boat had left Gran Canaria en route to Barbados when the crew experienced problems with a broken rudder. They were also low on food.

Unable to establish satellite phone contact with the vessel, the UK Coastguard immediately sent the position information of the PLB to the MRCC Fort de France in Martinique.

MRCC Fort de France broadcast a Mayday Relay to nearby vessels in the area to assist.

Two vessels responded, the one closest – a cargo vessel only 10 nautical miles away – diverted its course and made its way to the stricken vessel.

The two crew are now on board the cargo ship and making their way to Gibraltar.

Commenting on the operation, senior maritime operations officer for UK Coastguard, Ross Parkinson, said: “This was a lengthy and demanding long range rescue taking place 900 nautical miles from Martinique. The rowers were incredibly lucky that a nearby vessel was only a few hours away because by the time help arrived the rowing vessel had started taking on water.

“This incident shows you how important it is to be prepared for your voyage and have several means of contacting the Coastguard or raising an alarm, even if you are not in UK waters”, he continued.

“In this case, the PLB (which was recovered at the scene) was able to give us accurate positioning information, this meant that we were able to provide MRCC Fort de France with precise details, allowing help to be diverted accurately,” stressed Parkinson.

“Whilst the incident was unfolding, the UK Coastguard maintained a watchful eye over the situation regularly liaising with foreign authorities”, he said.

“Our priority is to protect life at sea and we will always do everything possible to provide assistance for a mariner in need. In the event we can’t get there ourselves, we do our best to identify someone who can which is exactly what we did in this case” stated Parkinson.

“Two vessels responded to the Mayday Relay broadcast that was issued – one 10 nm away and one 100nm away – largely as a result of the remote area the incident was in. Thankfully the rowers are now on board the cargo ship and are reported to be safe and well,” he added.