18 rescued after a pleasure cruiser gets stuck on the Anderton Boat Lift

Cheshire firefighters have rescued 18 people from a pleasure cruiser after it became stuck on the Anderton Boat Lift in Northwich.
The 50-foot boat became stuck after the lift’s hydraulic platform broke down, around 2pm yesterday (2 July).
A further 15 passengers managed to leave the boat themselves. No one was injured in the incident.
The Anderson Boat Lift is a two caisson lift lock, and provides a 50-foot vertical link between the River Weaver and the Trent and Mersey Canal.
A spokesman for the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engine crews from Northwich and a rope rescue unit from Lymm attended the scene.
“Fire crews were called to a boat which had become stuck on Anderton Boat Lift, Northwich, after a hydraulic platform had failed,” said the spokesman.
“Crews were at the scene for approximately an hour and a half. No one was injured during the incident,” added the spokesman.
The lift, which is also a popular tourist attraction, raises narrowboats and barges 50 feet from the River Weaver straight up to the Trent and Mersey Canal.
Built in 1875, the Anderson Boat Lift is a popular Cheshire tourist attraction, and has a visitor centre nearby.
It was used for more than 100 years before it closed in 1983 due to corrosion.
It was reopened in 2002 after a year of restoration, and is run and operated by the Canal and River Trust.
It is one of only two working boat lifts in the UK – the other is the Falkirk Wheel in Scotland.
The Anderson Boat Lift is a designated scheduled monument.