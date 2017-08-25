Nominations open for the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards

World Sailing is inviting nominations of male and female sailors for the prestigious 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards

The public have until 1 September 2017 to nominate their favourite male and female sailors for this year’s Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards.

Nominations can be made by anyone but the sailor or crew.

Those nominated for the 2017 award must have performed an “outstanding achievement in the sport of sailing between 19 September 2016 and 31 August 2017”.

The world governing body for sailing – World Sailing – will then draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.

Nominations must be received by no later than 19.00 UTC on 1 September 2017.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 7 November 2017 at the World Sailing Awards Ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Last year’s winners were Argentina’s Santiago Lange, and British Olympic gold medallists, Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark.

They follow in the footsteps of some of the world’s greatest sailors including Sir Peter Blake and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who were the inaugural winners of the award when it began in 1994.

America’s Cup skipper, Sir Ben Ainslie, has won the accolade a record four times in 2012, 2008, 2002 and 1998.

His rivals – Jimmy Spithill from ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand’s Peter Burling – have both won the award, as has America’s Cup boss, Sir Russell Coutts.

Dame Ellen McArthur took the silverware in 2001 and 2005. The first time for coming second in the Vendée Globe which made her the youngest competitor to ever finish the race, the fastest woman around the globe and only the second person to go round-the-world solo in under 100 days.

She was then awarded it again in 2005 after she claimed the world record for a single-handed non-stop circumnavigation.

Other previous recipients include Pete Goss (1997), Isabelle Autissier (1995), Shirley Robertson (2000), Tom Slingsby (2010) and Sarah Ayton (2015)