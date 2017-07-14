528 Passenger sightseeing boat MV Thomas Doggett will be launched today on the Thames

The new addition to the Thames Services Fleet, the passengers boat MV Thomas Doggett, is being launched today, Friday 14 July, in a ceremony attended by Lord Mayor of London, Andrew Parmley

Completed in Holland in 2016 M.V Thomas Doggett has been built for sightseeing and it carries up to 528 passengers across two spacious decks.

The lower saloon features comfortable seating and large windows offering spectacular views of London, whilst the top deck boasts bench seating and 360 degree views.

​

Thomas Doggett is fitted with headphones offering commentary and information about the capital in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Mandarin.

​​

The 528 seat vessel will soon be operating on Thames River Services Greenwich service calling at Westminster Pier, Greenwich Pier & St. Katharine Pier for the Tower of London.

The vessel has been named after the Irish actor Thomas Doggett who in 1715 founded the Doggett’s Coat and Badge, which is the prize and name of the oldest rowing race in the world. The race takes place on the River Thames, between London Bridge and Cadogan Pier in Chelsea.