“Teething issues” with the new Cowes floating bridge results in shut down

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has suspended the new Cowes floating bridge service on the Isle of Wight due to "training issues"

First there was controversy over the naming, then it broke down just a day after going into service and now the floating bridge service from East Cowes to Cowes on the Isle of Wight has been suspended.

The suspension of the chain link ferry by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is due to “training issues”.

The Isle of Wight Council said it was consulting with the MCA to resolve the issues with the floating bridge as soon as possible.

The new floating bridge began operating on Saturday (13 May), replacing the older chain link ferry.

On Sunday, an electrical fault caused the vessel to breakdown. Passengers and their vehicles were left stranded for several hours.

Operations began briefly again on Monday before the service was suspended by the MCA.

Continued below…



A surveyor from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “We have inspected the ferry this morning (15 May) and have subsequently suspended the passenger service until the company have addressed some training issues we’ve identified.”

“We will be re-inspecting the vessel in due course, subject to these issues being rectified. We are confident that the company is working hard to bring the vessel into full service shortly,” added the surveyor.

In a statement, the Isle of Wight Council confirmed the suspension of the floating bridge.

“Following an approach from the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) this morning, regarding the teething issues encountered by the floating bridge during the weekend, the service is currently suspended.”

“The council is consulting with the MCA to confirm that all issues have been resolved necessary for the service to resume. The electrical fault that caused issues on Sunday has since been identified and fixed.”