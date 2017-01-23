Abesoch and Pwllheli RNLI lifeboats launched to stricken yacht

Abersoch RNLI volunteers were called out to rescue a stricken vessel for the first time in 2017 in a joint rescue alongside Pwllheli RNLI

The Abersoch RNLI were first alerted at 3.30pm on Thursday 19 January that a 36ft yacht had run out of diesel and was adrift. Their their lifeboat, the Peter and Ann Setton was launched 10 minutes later.

The vessel was located between the St Tudwals islands in North Wales. Due to the very calm sea conditions it was impossible for the yachtsman on board to return to Pwllheli without assistance.

Abersoch RNLI crew quickly established a tow and proceeded with the vessel towards Pwllheli. The UK Coastguard had also alerted Pwllheli RNLI volunteers to attend the scene and it was decided that the tow would be transferred to their vessel to return to Pwllheli marina.

The Peter and Ann Setton and all of Abersoch RNLI crew returned to station for 4.45pm.