Age no barrier for Keith Musto as he looks to qualify for 2020 Olympics

The founder of the iconic sailing brand, Keith Musto, 81, is now part of the British Sailing Team as he looks to qualify for Tokyo 2020. See what his squad mates had to say

Keith Musto has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81.

The founder of the sailing brand, Musto, has been announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Providing unrivalled experience, knowledge and skill on the water, Keith Musto said he is relishing the opportunity for a potential return to Tokyo.

He won silver there at the 1964 Games so for the Keith, it’s unfinished business, and this time only gold will do.

Being such a dominant figure in the history of sailing, the British Sailing Team also dismissed reports of unrest amongst team members at the news of his return, with some reported to be nervous at the thought of Keith taking their spot.

To claim gold in Tokyo, the team will need power, experience and precision – and Keith Musto ticks every box, despite the fact he will be almost 85 years old by the time the Tokyo Olympics take place.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to return to the water and aim to go back to Tokyo doing what I love – sailing,” said Keith.

“My age may raise a few eyebrows, but I bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. Bring on the challenge, I can’t wait to get on the foiling Nacra 17 later this year. Age shouldn’t be a barrier – the older I get, the faster I want to go,” added the Olympic hopeful.

Not only is Keith Musto aiming to become the oldest Olympian ever at Tokyo 2020, but he is also aiming to qualify in the cutting edge Nacra 17.

The oldest ever Olympian is Oscar Swahn of Sweden. He was 72 years, 281 days old when he competed at the 1920 Olympics in shooting, winning a silver medal in the double-shot team event at Antwerp.

Swahn is also the oldest gold medallist of all time after he won in the 1912 single shot team event in Stockholm.