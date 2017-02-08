Join Alex Thomson for a parade of sail this weekend

The Vendée Globe skipper, Alex Thomson will be returning to his home port of Gosport this Saturday, and you are being invited to welcome him home

To celebrate achieving a podium finish in the 2016-17 Vendée Globe, a parade of sail will be held this weekend for skipper Alex Thomson.

The 42-year-old came second in the solo, non-stop, race around the world, crossing the finish line in Hugo Boss after 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea.

He beat his own record of 80 days, becoming the fastest Britain to sail solo around the globe in a monohull.

In addition, Thomson broke the world 24 hour distance record, sailing 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours just hours before crossing the finish line.

Armel Le Cléac’h wins the 2016-17 Vendée Globe

Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board Hugo Boss on 11 February 2017.

The parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in his hometown, commencing in The Solent close to Spitbank Fort at 10:15.

Thomson will then sail into Portsmouth Harbour before berthing Hugo Boss at the Gosport Ferry terminal.

This will be followed by a civic reception at 11:20, as Thomson is welcomed home by the Mayor of Gosport, Lynn Hook.

It will be held at Falkland Gardens, Gosport.

Commenting on the event, the chief executive officer of Alex Thomson Racing, Stewart Hosford, said: “We are incredibly proud of what Alex has achieved. A race like this is the culmination of four years of hard work, training and preparation from both Alex and the team behind the scenes.”

“Alex’s 2nd place finish together with a number of new records is a superb achievement. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors, partners and supporters,” he continued.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Hugo Boss and Alex back home this weekend,” concluded Hosford.