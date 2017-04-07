Alex Thomson Racing win gold for Skywalk campaign

Alex Thomson Racing have won gold for the Skywalk Campaign in the sport category at the inaugural London Brand Film Festival awards. Watch the stunt again!

It was gold for Alex Thomson Racing at the inaugural London Brand Film Festival awards.

The team took the top prize in the sport category for their Skywalk Campaign.

The campaign, released in 2016, was the third in the trilogy of British sailor Alex Thomson’s stunts and reached a huge online audience.

The death defying stunt saw Thomson kitesurf over the top of his IMOCA open 60 boat, HUGO BOSS, reaching a height equivalent to a 25 story building and landing his kiteboard back in the water, all whilst wearing a stylish HUGO BOSS suit.

CEO of Alex Thomson Racing Stewart Hosford said: “It is a pleasure to work with a sponsor that truly understands Alex’s passion for adventure, and supports our team in pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We look forward to more successful campaigns in the future as we continue our partnership.”

Alex Thomson Racing and HUGO BOSS shortlisted for BT award

The Skywalk was HUGO BOSS’s most successful sports campaign ever in terms of reach, and was watched by millions worldwide.

The campaign followed on from the success of Thomson’s previous stunts.

The Keel Walk, released in 2012, saw Thomson walk along the keel of his racing yacht whilst heeled over and sailing at high speed.

The 2014 Mast Walk showed the skipper climb the 30 metre mast of HUGO BOSS and dive from the very top into the water.

This is the second award the British racing team have won for these creative campaigns, with Thomson taking home the title at the BT Sports Industry Awards for the Mast Walk.

The team and HUGO BOSS have been shortlisted for the Team or Individual Sponsorship of the Year title in the 2017 BT Sport Industry Awards, held on 27 April.

Production company WING, led by owner Will Ingham, has filmed and produced all three campaigns.

In total, 35 people were involved in the planning, co-ordination and execution of The Skywalk, including Alex Thomson Racing Operations Manager Ross Daniel, professional kite-surfer Susi Mai and Thomson’s kite-surfing coach Ray Kasper.

Thomson this year placed second in the Vendée Globe, and is continuing his partnership with HUGO BOSS as he works towards his next sporting challenge.

He has already confirmed that he will be taking part in the Vendée Globe in 2020.

Thomson has also announced that he will take part in the Rolex Fastnet Race in August.