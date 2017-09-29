All new Princess yacht owners now get a lifeline

The luxury yacht manufacturer has launched Princess Lifeline to provide global medical and security assistance to all new owners

Plymouth-based Princess Yachts has unveiled a new lifeline service for its customers.

The firm has partnered with global emergency response service MedAire to launch Princess Lifeline – a 24/7 international SOS service that will give all new owners of Princess yachts access to medical and security assistance, wherever they are in the world.

Princess says this is the first time in the luxury yacht market that this level of customer service has been included as part of a yacht purchase.

Every Princess yacht will now come with a 2-year Princess Lifeline cover as standard.

It provides around-the-clock global access to medical and travel safety experts, real-time travel safety information and primary contact while cruising.

The executive chairman for Princess Yachts, Antony Sheriff, said the yacht builder prides itself “on providing the best service for our owners – from design through to delivery, and the well-being of our customers is paramount”.

“The partnership with MedAire will not only ensure all our owners and crews have access to the best medical and security advice and support, but will help guarantee our customers have an exceptional experience onboard their yacht, wherever they are in the world,” he stressed.

Ahead of embarking on a trip, customers can contact Princess Lifeline for medical and safety recommendations as well as geographic-specific travel risk intelligence, or can call to receive immediate medical assistance while at sea or ashore.

This can include advice on how to treat the ill and injured, how to utilise onboard medical resources, arranging transport and appointments at onshore medical facilities and even managing medical fees or advising required vaccinations before travelling

Established in 1985 and with a team of over 200 global security experts and 80,000 accredited medical providers, MedAire is one of the world’s leading yachting-specific provider of travel safety solutions.

The managing director of Europe for MedAire, Steven Bates, said, on average, the company handed more than 1,500 yachting specific health and safety incidents a year.

He said a dedicated partnership with Princess made “perfect sense”.

“We can now offer Princess customers a tailored service through Princess Lifeline to ensure both crew and guests have the best, and safest, experience possible,” added Bates.