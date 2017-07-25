Alleged boat thieves in danger of hitting rocks at Bangor Marina, NI

Warnings of zero tolerance for violence towards emergency personnel after two alleged boat thieves are rescued from Bangor Marina in Northern Ireland

Two alleged boat thieves are being accused of assaulting police and coastguard staff after being rescued from Bangor Marina at the weekend.

The men, aged 24 and 34, were arrested on Sunday (24 July) after the Belfast Coastguard went to their aid.

The pair had put themselves in danger, nearly hitting rocks at Bangor Marina several times.

The alleged boat thieves were taken into police custody at around 11pm after being detained by the coastguard.

Speaking to Belfast Live, Superintendent Brian Kee, said: “Belfast Coastguard reported the males had been putting themselves in danger; that they nearly hit rocks on several occasions.”

“Police attended and the two males, aged 24 and 34, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of taking a boat without consent and a number of other offences, including common assault on the coastguard and assault on police,” he continued.

“The 24-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. The 34-year-old remains in police custody at this time,” added Superintendent Brian Kee.

He stressed that violence or threats towards emergency services personnel would not be tolerated.

“We have zero tolerance for violence, threats or verbal abuse towards any of our emergency services staff, who are responding to help people who need assistance.”

“Everyone has the right to go about their business and enjoy each other’s company, but I would just like to remind them that what might initially seem like fooling about can sometimes get out of hand,” continued the Superintendent.

He said people needed to think about the consequences of their actions.

“Not only can it place their personal safety at risk, it can also end up in a criminal record which can affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future. It is really important people understand this,” he stressed.

“People need to think carefully about the consequences of their actions and the possible outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offences,” added Superintendent Kee.