Andrew Simpson Foundation & Bart’s Bash at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Venue registration for Bart's Bash 2017 will go live from the opening of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, which starts on Saturday

The Andrew Simpson Foundation and Bart’s Bash teams are back for a third year at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, which starts on Saturday (4 March 2017).

The foundation, which was set up in memory of Olympic and America’s Cup sailor Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson, aims to improve the lives of children and young people around the world through sailing opportunities.

Each year, the sailing event Bart’s Bash is held all over the globe to raise awareness of the foundation and help raise money for its projects.

Bart’s Bash 2016 declared a resounding success

To date, 45 individual projects have been delivered and £736,000 in grants pledged across 12 countries, including 200 fully subsidised places available on volunteer courses over two years.

Venue registration for the 2017 Bart’s Bash, which is being held on 16-17 September, will go live at the show on Saturday.

Visitors to Stand B50 can find out about the projects being delivered by the foundation, including details about a new partnership between Topper and the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre in Weymouth.

The centre has become a Topper demonstration hub, supplying 20 boats from across the Topper range for the centre to use to help get more young people on the water.

Visitors to the stand can also take part in some fun with a treasure hunt, photo bomb frame and the launch of the Cowes Week Experience Day Prize Draw.

This year, the Andrew Simpson Foundation is the official charity of Cowes Week, which runs from 29 July – 5 August 2017.