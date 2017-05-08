Applications open for Fairline Yachts apprenticeship programme

School leavers or those wishing to re-train are being invited to apply for the apprenticeship programme run by luxury British boat builder, Fairline Yachts

Applications are now open for Fairline Yachts apprenticeship programme

The Oundle-based boatyard is looking for 18 apprentices who are seeking a new challenge and wish to kick-start a career in engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The Fairline apprenticeship programme commences in September 2017 and is open for everyone, whether you are a school-leaver or someone wishing to re-train.

Commenting on the programme, the managing director at Fairline Yachts, Russell Currie, said the boatyard was looking forward to welcoming a team of new apprentices to Fairline.

“It’s a unique opportunity for the students to learn a wide variety of high-level skills in a fast-paced global business and it’s a chance for the apprentices to be part of a great British brand that delivers beautifully designed luxury boats to a worldwide audience,” he said.

“The new apprenticeship scheme is part of our robust growth strategy. We have a strong forward order book and an array of innovative new models launching over the next two years so this really is an exciting time to be joining Fairline Yachts,” added the managing director.

The Fairline apprenticeship scheme is a two year programme, during which time apprentices will gain invaluable training and experience, learning and developing the specialist skills and knowledge required in building luxury motor yachts.

The apprentices will follow a thorough two year course in Performing Engineering Operation, resulting in an NVQ Level 2 qualification.

Through the course, the apprentices will gain a versatile grounding in all aspects of production and operational work within a highly skilled manufacturing environment.

The programme will cover all stages of boat production and will develop a wide range of different skill sets.

Anyone interested in applying for the scheme should contact 01832 273661 and ask for Sarah or Nicole or email apprenticeships@fairline.com for more information.