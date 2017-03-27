Arrests after boat hits mooring in Cowes Harbour

Three men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences following the incident in the early hours of Mother's Day

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a motor boat hit a mooring in Cowes Harbour in the early hours of 26 March.

One man was reported missing which sparked a sea search involving the UK Coastguard, a search and rescue helicopter and the crews of the Cowes and Calshot RNLI lifeboats.

The man was later located on shore several hours later and the search was called off.

The other three men managed to navigate the 20-foot boat, called Loose Cannon, to Trinity Landing where they were met by paramedics and taken to hospital with head, spine and chest injuries.

The matter is now being investigated by officers with Hampshire Police.

In a statement, the police said: “At 3.13am on Sunday, March 26 officers received a report of boat accident in Cowes Marina.”

“Police officers arrived at the scene within minutes and assisted ambulance crews treating the injured parties.”

“Three men were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries,” continued the statement. “Three men were subsequently arrested.”

The police have confirmed that one man has now been charged.

“A 39-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been bailed until May 5,” continued Hampshire Police.

A 34-year-old man from Southsea and a 39-year-old from Petersfield were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, but were released with no further action.

The RNLI said boat was badly damaged after it hit the mooring, and then floated down with the tide to Trinity Landing.

In a statement, the UK Coastguard said: “The UK Coastguard received multiple 999 calls at approximately 3.00am on Sunday 26 March after a boat hit a mooring in Cowes Harbour. Three people made it to shore but one person was reported missing.”

“The Ventnor and Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, the Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent and the Cowes and Calshot RNLI lifeboats were all sent to search the area. Hampshire Police and the Isle of Wight Ambulance service were also on scene.”

“After an extensive search, the missing person was found ashore,” concluded the statement.