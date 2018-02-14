Atlantic Ladies break three world records in ocean race triumph despite capsizing twice

An amateur female rowing team called the Atlantic Ladies have successfully completed their ocean crossing and broken three records, organisers say.

The Atlantic Ladies took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and are aged in their 50s and 60s. The female trio left the Canary Islands in December 2017 and completed with Atlantic crossing, making landfall in Antigua on Tuesday 13 February.

The three female crew members completed the ocean crossing in 60 days, despite a terrifying last 24 hours where the women capsized twice.

Officials said Ms Carrington became the oldest woman to cross the ocean by rowing aged 62 and the Atlantic Ladies set a record for the fastest female trip across it. The third record was for the oldest female trio to successfully row across the Atlantic.

The women battled winds of 30+ knots as they approached Antigua is making things very tough on the last push to the finish line.

Watch the video as the team arrive in Antigua: