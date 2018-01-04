Lone sailor in a homemade boat rescued by US Coast Guard and good Samaritan off Maui

An Australian mariner who had been sailing in a homemade boat for over 100 days has been rescued off Maui by the Coast Guard after the alarm was raised by a passing vessel

The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan assisted a 62-year old Australian sailor in a homemade boat off the west coast of Maui, Hawaii.

The Kehaar Darwin was found three and a half miles west of Kihei Boat Ramp, Maui. Reports suggest the skipper of the vessel was disorientated and had spent approximately 104 days at sea after departing from Panama en route to Australia.

The 30ft homemade boat was blown off course when it was beset by weather, which forced it off course and into Hawaiian waters.

According to Coastguard officials, Kehaar Darwin had no communication equipment on board, no engine and the sails were in poor condition.

The sailor of the homemade boat flagged down the commercial passenger vessel Trilogy V off Maui asking for assistance on the afternoon of Sunday 31 December. The operator of Trilogy V alerted Station Maui who sent a 45ft response boat to assist.

Weather on scene was reportedly 17 to 23 mph winds and seas to 4ft. The Coast Guard response boat safely towed the homemade vessel Sugar Beach on Maui.

“Being disoriented while at sea in a vessel with no communication capabilities aboard can be deadly if not handled quickly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Schlereth, a boarding officer and engineer at Station Maui. “We commend the good Samaritan for recognising the complications and contacting the proper authorities to initiate a rescue.”

Customs and Border Protection personnel will interview the mariner before he resumes his voyage.