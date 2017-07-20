Watch: Bart’s Bash 2017…a chance to take part in the world’s biggest sailing event

Registration has now opened for sailors wanting to take part in this year's Bart's Bash, which takes place over the weekend of 16-17 September

Bart’s Bash is the biggest sailing event in the world, backed by the likes of America’s Cup stars Sir Ben Ainslie and Iain Percy, Olympic sailors Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark and legendary French yachtsman Loïck Peyron.

Last year, around 7,300 sailors from 58 countries took part, helping to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF).

The charity, set up in memory of Olympic sailor, Andrew Simpson, aims to improve the lives of young people through sailing.

This year, it looks like the annual event will be bigger than ever, with 564 venues registered to take part in 74 countries.

Sailors wanting to take part are now being invited to register for Bart’s Bash, which this year takes place over the weekend of 16-17 September.

This will be the 4th Bart’s Bash since it started in 2014.

Meanwhile, ahead of the main event in September, the Bart’s Bash team is busy preparing for Lendy Cowes Week next month.

It is the official charity of this year’s regatta.

On 31 July, Cowes Week’s official charity day, a Cowes Bash will be held for all competitors.

Once registered, each participants will receive a decal and be encourage to buy a pair of ‘Simpson Sunnies’ to wear on the day.

All the race results from the first race of the day will be pooled in the same way as for Bart’s Bash to identify an overall winner for the day.

Following the race, there will be a huge party – The Big Bash – in Cowes Yacht Haven starting at 7pm.

Designed to put the “FUN into FUNdraising”, it will feature Olympic sailing silver medallist and DJ Mark Covell on stage as Master of Ceremonies.