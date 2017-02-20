Bavaria Yachts sets new sales record at Boot Düsseldorf

Germany's Bavaria Yachts has announced that it hit a new sales record at Boot Düsseldorf last month, selling more than 160 boats

At the show in Germany, Bavaria presented their complete range of catamarans, sailing and motor yachts.

During the nine days of the show and the following two weeks, the shipyard received more than 160 orders for new yachts.

This outperformed their own sales record at Boot Düsseldorf 2016, which saw them sell 133 vessels.

Bavaria Yachts, which is Europe’s second largest shipyard, said the analysis of the 2017 figures show that half of the sales were for sailing yachts and the other half were motor yacht sales.

As in the previous year, the number of catamarans sold also increased further.

The shipyard presented a total of 24 catamarans, sailing and motor yachts on an area of over 4000 m² of exhibition space in hall 15 and 17 at Boot Düsseldorf.

Bavaria World in hall 17 was the largest single-site exhibition stand at the show.

Bavaria Yachts said the four premieres were also very successful.

There were two world premieres – the flagship Bavaria C57 and the Bavaria R40 Coupe.

The Bavaria E40 Fly had its German premiere, and visitors to the stand were also able to go on a virtual tour of the new E34, and saw renders of the Bavaria R55, which will be publicly unveiled in the autumn.

Bavaria Yachts said it is now looking forward to exhibition in shows in Istanbul, Miami, Fredericia and in Tulln.