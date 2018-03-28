New facilities open at Beaulieu River Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour

A new facilities building, including showers and luxury changing rooms, has opened after a £400,000 investment at the Beaulieu River Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour

Round the World race winner Mike Golding OBE has opened a new facilities building at Buckler’s Hard on the Beaulieu River.

The project, overseen by Lord Montagu and his sister, the Hon Mrs Mary Montagu-Scott, – includes luxury changing, toilet and shower facilities with underfloor heating, a cosy seating area for visitors to enjoy, a fully-equipped laundrette as well facilities for families and disabled visitors.

Mike Golding said: “When we were training Round the World race crews, we stopped at all of the marinas in the Solent area and always judged the venue by the quality of the facilities – and these at the Beaulieu River are outstanding.”

Mary Montagu-Scott said: “This is part of a programme of investments in the Beaulieu River, with a new approach for modern times. We have been delighted to open the new facilities for moorings holders and visitors.”

This is the latest in a series of investments in the five Gold Anchors-winning Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour on the picturesque Beaulieu River.

Free Wi-Fi, an on-site chandlery open seven days a week and cycle hire is also available at Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour. A restaurant, bar and tea shop are on the doorstep at the 18th century shipbuilding village of Buckler’s Hard, with its Maritime Museum.