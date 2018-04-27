Blue Planet II expedition yacht used by David Attenborough is available to charter

The expedition yacht Alucia, which was used by David Attenborough and his team on Blue Planet II is now available to charter

The 55m research and exploration vessel starred in the hit BBC show Blue Planet II, which aired last winter. Filming shows Attenborough and his team on board – watch the video below.

The 56m Alucia served as a mobile studio for Attenborough and base for the team of oceanographers to launch and pilot submersibles.

The Alucia appeared in one of the most memorable clips from the BBC series, when David Attenborough boarded the Triton submarine, the latest in submersible technology, and explored the Great Barrier Reef.

Charter guests will now be able to experience many adventures on board the Alucia. The Joseph Artese design includes a main saloon, aquarium and dedicated media centre. The media centre allows charter guests to watch back or stream their underwater explorations in real time.

Alucia’s interior layout sleeps up to 12 guests in six rooms, including a master suite, one double cabin, and four twin cabins and optional Pullman berths. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew on board.

Take a tour with David Attenborough:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWNhYGMIQeM

The explorer vessel has all the toys on board to make your voyage even more adventurous, including a Triton 3000 three-person submarine, Jet-Skis, kayaks, scuba diving equipment, a dive compressor and paddleboards.