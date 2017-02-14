Body found in Bridgewater Canal after it snags on boat propeller

Greater Manchester Police say they are not treating the death of the man as suspicious after his body was found in the Bridgewater Canal

The body of a man which was pulled out of the Bridgewater Canal in Old Trafford, Manchester, has been identified locally as Ian Nally.

Greater Manchester Police were alerted when the body became caught in the propeller of Waxi – the water taxi which operates on the waterway.

Officers sealed off the area, which is close to the Manchester United football ground at Old Trafford, following the discovering on the morning of 10 February 2017.

Police divers were deployed, and a forensic tent was set up on the Bridgewater Canal towpath.

In a statement, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 9.20am on Friday 10 February 2017, police were called to Trafford Wharf Road in Trafford Park.”

“On arrival, the body of a man was discovered in the Bridgewater Canal. Police are treating the death as non-suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

Nally, who is from Stretford, went missing more than a month ago.

The 52-year-old was last seen on Saturday, 7 January 2017 at the White City Retail Park, which is close to where he was found.

Greater Manchester Police issued a missing persons appeal via its website as part of its efforts to find Nally.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black woolly hat with a grey stripe, a black coat with a white emblem on the left chest panel and dark blue jeans.