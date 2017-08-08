Bomb detonated in the Bristol Channel

A large piece of ordnance has been detonated off Lilstock Range in the Bristol Channel. It was found yesterday afternoon by a diving vessel

The Royal Navy’s Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out the controlled explosion just after 3pm today (8 August).

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has confirmed that a 1,000 metre exclusion zone, which was put in place to protect shipping, has now been lifted.

The ordnance was discovered just after 3.30pm yesterday (7 August) by divers working for EDF Energy, who immediately reported their find to the coastguard.

The BBC is reporting that the ordanance is believed to be a World War Two bomb, and was found 8 metres below the surface.

The team of divers found the device while carrying out work on the seabed ahead of the construction of the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.

The UK Coastguard issued warning broadcasts advising vessels in the Bristol Channel area about the ordnance to ensure they kept a safe distance away.

Lilstock Range was used as part of a Royal Navy practice bombing range for fixed wing aircraft until 1995, when it became a helicopter gunnery range.