First look: Boston Whaler 380 Realm unveiled at Miami International Boat Show

Capable, versatile and comfortable Boston Whaler 380 Realm day boat launches at Miami International Boat Show
Boston Whaler has launched its 380 Realm in Miami. Designed to combine comfort and bullet-proof performance, the new 38ft model has a spacious centre console, comfy modern cabin, convenient cockpit prep area which includes grill and fridge and extensive under-seat cockpit storage.
The swivel two-person helm seat can rotate 180-degree rotation to create more sociable and dining seating.
The 380 Realm’s spacious center-console layout and new windshield design, combined with the large integrate hardtop provides extensive protection from the elements come rain or shine.
Quad 350-hp Mercury Verado FourStroke engines and a 450-gallon fuel tank provide impressive range.
The 380 is the newest addition to the Realm range, which also includes a 350.
The Real 380 is designed to be a versatile ‘all-day boat’ with its open bow and three-across lounge seating and the two full rows of convertible cockpit seating.