Bounty’s End to recreate Captain Bligh’s legendary journey of survival

The new television series Bounty's End will see nine men re-live the voyage of Captain William Bligh and his loyal crew following the Mutiny on the Bounty in 1789

In a unique experiment, Bounty’s End will see nine men undertake the gruelling journey of Captain William Bligh and his eight loyal crew following the infamous Mutiny on the Bounty.

The television series has been commissioned by Channel 4 with the aim of challenging “21st century men to re-live one of the greatest feats of maritime adventure and endurance in naval history.”

Following the Christian Fletcher led mutiny on 28 April 1789, Captain Bligh and his men were cast adrift in the Pacific Ocean and left for dead.

Incredibly, they made it safely across 3,500 nautical miles of ocean from Tonga to Coupang harbour in Timor, arriving on the 14 June 1789, with a makeshift Union Jack hoisted.

The recreation of the voyage will use a replica 23-foot wooden boat, with similar equipment and the same rations of food and water that Captain Bligh’s men had.

The crew will use the 225-year-old diary kept by Captain Bligh during the voyage as a survival handbook.

Like Captain Bligh’s men, they will face sudden storms, treacherous reefs and the challenge of landing on isolated tropical islands to hunt for vital supplies.

Anthony Middleton, of SAS: Who Dares Wins is assuming the role of Captain Bligh and will lead the Bounty’s End expedition.

His crew is made up of sailors and complete novices – the ship’s carpenter is an odd job man and the ship’s surgeon a GP.

Commenting on the series, Channel 4 said: “Mutiny is a hugely bold and ambitious project. It’s not only an intense survival challenge in its own right, with jaw-drop locations and stunning visuals – it’s also an exciting new way of getting under the skin one of history’s great adventure stories in a way that feels genuinely distinctive.”

Filming began in July 2016.

Bounty’s End is scheduled to be shown in Spring 2017.