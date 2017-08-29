British family rescued in the Pacific Ocean after their catamaran runs aground

The British family of four's catamaran ran aground whilst sailing through Beveridge Reef in the Pacific Ocean

The British family of four were rescued 400km southeast off Niue after their 15m catamaran hit a reef in the Pacific Ocean, news website Loop reports.

A Dutch-registered boat, Donna Catharina was doing whale research nearby when they answered an emergency radio call which was put out at 2.30am on Monday (28 August), the Rescue Coordination of New Zealand said.

Geoff Lunt, Rescue Coordination Centre search and rescue officer said it was a lucky coincidence that Donna Catharina was nearby and able to assist as no other craft was in the vicinity.

The family didn’t suffer any injuries and were rescued with just their passport on them. The whale research boat later tried to recover some of the British family’s personal items.

Geoff Lunt said: “The are now comfortable on the ketch, within the safety of the lagoon. We would like to thank the crew of the ketch and all the rescue services involved in tracking vessel location and successfully rescuing this family,”.