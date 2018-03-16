British Marine announces lock closures for 2018

British Marine have announced that a number of locks that are part of the River Thames Investment Programme 2017 to 2018 will be closed. See the map and the list of locks with limited or no accessibility

The notice has been issued to alert members of the public that due to the recent extreme weather conditions which included heavy snow and Storm Emma, there has been a delay in the programme of works at Blake’s Lock. The works have now been extended from 23 March to the 27 March.

Despite the loss of five working days to the programme, the extended works have been minimised to four days. There will be the possibility for assisted passage between 9.30am and 4pm from 23 to 27 March but Blake’s lock will be closed each day from 4pm to 9.30am the following morning. The lock will be fully open on 28 March.

A number of other locks on the river will be closed due to works which are part of the programme.

