British superyacht ploughs into boats at Portofino marina

The £15million superyacht Tales crashed into other vessels in Portofino as it was trying to leave the marina
The 175ft British yacht Tales, was trying to leave Portofino marina when it accidentally crashed into a number of moored boats, causing damage to about six of them.
The superyacht, which is thought to cost about £15million and £200,000 a week to charter, was trying to reverse when it ploughed into the nearby vessel on Friday 16 June, causing thousands of pounds of damage.
There were eight passengers and 12 crews on the yacht when the accident happened on the Italian Riviera, but none have been reported injured.
It’s believed that Tales had issues with the reverse gear.
Continues below…
USS Fitzgerald: bodies of seven US navy sailors found after collision with ACX Crystal
The bodies of seven missing US Navy sailors have been found, after USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with…
Duchess of Cambridge and Sir Ben Ainslie make appearance at sailing roadshow
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the last Land Rover BAR Roadshow, with Sir Ben Ainslie putting in a special appearance…
Cheeki Rafiki: White House intervened to continue the search for the missing crew
The jury at the Cheeki Rafiki manslaughter trial has heard how The White House ordered the search be resumed for…
A spokesperson for the harbour master at Portofino told the Sun On Sunday: “There was an incident with a British registered yacht called Tales. At the time there was a party of eight onboard, as well as 12 crew members.
“After it had raised its anchor and was on its way out the caption could not disengage the gears and it continued sailing backwards, hitting the boats.
“We have spoken too the captain and the crew and have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident. No-one was hurt and there was no environmental impact.”