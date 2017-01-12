Own a piece of movie history! ‘Caddyshack’ motor yacht for sale

The motor yacht which caused such destruction on the water in the 1980 movie - Caddyshack - is now on the market in Maryland, USA

Caddyshack has gone down as one of the funniest sports movies of all time, and now there is a chance to own the motor yacht from the film.

Big Dog, a 1979 Striker 60, was the boat used by Rodney Dangerfield’s character, Al Czervik, to terrorise Judge Elihu Smails.

The motor yacht runs over everything in sight.

Big Dog is now on the market in Maryland, USA for $129,00/£105,972.

Described as needing “some TLC but well worth the effort”, the 1979 Striker 60 is 60-foot in length and has a beam of 19-foot.

There are three cabins on board the boat, including a Master stateroom with Centreline Queen berth, Ensuite Master head with separate shower stall and a guest stateroom to port with twin berths and private head and shower.

There is also a bunk room to starboard with upper and lower berths with a private head and shower.

The red, white and blue yacht seats 20 and has a galley to port forward and salon aft.

It comes equipped with two Detroit diesel 650HP engines.

The boat is fully equipped for fishing, with a fighting chair with Rocket launcher back Rupp 3 spreader outriggers, four rod holders, non skid decks and salt and fresh water washdown.

And for those doubting the motor yacht’s authenticity – it has been verified by the Dangerfield’s stunt driver in Caddyshack.

“He came up, he was on it and he checked the serial numbers,” Leonard Digiulian told the news channel, WWMT.com.

Digiulian has listed the Caddyshack yacht for sale on behalf of his sister-in-law following the death of his brother who has plans to restore the boat.

Specifications of Big Dog:

Dimensions

LOA: 60 ft 0 in

Beam: 19 ft 6 in

Maximum Draft: 3 ft 11 in

Engines

Total Power: 1300 HP

Engine 1:

Engine Brand: Detroit Diesel

Engine Model: 12V71 TI

Engine Power: 650 HP

Engine 2:

Engine Brand: Detroit Diesel

Engine Model: 12V71 TI

Engine/Fuel Type: Diesel

Engine Power: 650 HP

Tanks

Fresh Water Tanks: (315 Gallons)

Fuel Tanks: (1550 Gallons)