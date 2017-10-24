Canal and River Trust wants boaters’ feedback on London mooring strategy consultation

The Canal and River Trust is asking boaters to complete a survey to help the charity make better use of London's waterspace

The Canal and River Trust is asking boaters to give their feedback on the charity’s proposals to help make the best possible use of London’s busy waterspace and improve boaters’ experience of boating in London.

The Canal and River Trust have put together the London Mooring Strategy working alongside boaters and a wide range of stakeholders. The proposal includes:

Development of new long-term moorings to be supported and prioritised in quieter/less busy areas (primarily outer London)

Encourage development of long-term moorings from a diverse range of providers

Improve provision, maintenance and management of short-stay moorings

Develop custom short-stay moorings to meet customer demand

Winter Moorings that recognise and balance the needs of all customers

Better provision and management of boating facilities to meet customer need

Improved communication between boaters and the Trust

Increased business boating activity in key London waterway destinations

Support activities that ensure accessible and affordable access to the water for all

Boaters have up until the 18 December 2017 to fill in the consultation survey online or the paper version.

The survey will be sent to all boaters the Trust has sighted in London over the past year, either by email or letter depending on the contact details the charity has for them. Any other boaters who’d like to take part in the survey can email the Canal and River Trust at: enquiries.london@canalrivertrust.org.uk.

There will be a number of drop in events during November for people to find out more about the draft strategy: details of these events will be published on the London Mooring Strategy webpage.

Matthew Symonds, boating strategy and engagement manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “Anyone who has visited London’s waterways over the past few years will have noticed how many more boats are on the water. It’s great that the canals are finding new fans, particularly amongst young people, who may well prove to be the waterways’ champions in years ahead. However it means it’s more important than ever that we manage the finite space we have wisely so we can meet the needs of the wide range of boaters who cruise them.

“The London Mooring Strategy pulls together proposals we’ve developed over 18 months working with a wide range of stakeholders, surveying boaters, and physically looking at every inch of the capital’s waterways. It’s been a collaborative effort and the input we’ve had from boaters with local knowledge has been invaluable. We’ve also built some strong relationships with councils, developers and landowners who can enable us to put the proposals into practise.

“London’s waterways are facing a real challenge – that of being almost too popular. This passion for the canals and rivers can be turned into an advantage if boaters, who are often the most passionate about them, work with us to make the capital’s waterways fair and accessible for all.”

The Canal and River Trust has been working with various groups, including its Navigation Advisory Group, the London Waterway Partnership, national boating organisations, individual boaters and other key stakeholders such as local authorities. In March the charity presented a set of draft proposals to attendees of the Better Relationship Group who have been a ‘boater sounding board’ through the development of the strategy, and then held a series of focus groups with local boaters to refine them.

Details for the London Mooring Strategy, including the proposals and details of events, can be found at: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/about-us/our-regions/london-waterways/london-mooring-strategy

The Trust aims to complete the development of the London Mooring Strategy by the early 2018.