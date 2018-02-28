Cheeki Rafiki: Court hears how Douglas Innes stayed in the pub drinking and didn’t report ‘urgent’ email to the Coastguard till later

Stormforce Coaching Limited director Douglas Innes stayed in the pub drinking after receiving an email marked 'urgent' from the Cheeki Rafiki crew. Innes is on trial on charges of manslaughter after four sailors lost their lives when Cheeki Rafiki capsized in May 2014

28 February

Winchester Crown Court was told by Prosecutor Nigel Lickley QC that Douglas Innes, 43, received an initial email from the Cheeki Rafiki crew, headed “Urgent”. The crew were concerned that the Cheeki Rafiki was taking on water and asked for advice.

Innes, of Whitworth Crescent in Southampton, received the email whilst out drinking in a pub. He told the crew to make sure the life raft was ready to be deployed.

Douglas Innes did not report the situation to the UK Coastguard but instead carried on drinking. He only alerted the Coastguard later once he got home but didn’t report it as urgent.

Prosecutor Nigel Lickley told the court: “Despite that and what was happening at sea, he didn’t call the UK Coastguard to alert them of the situation at that time, but he went to another pub nearer to his home and carried on drinking,”.

Andrew Bridge, 22, James Male, 22, Steve Warren, 52, and Paul Goslin, 56 all lost their lives when the Cheeki Rafiki, a Beneteau 40.7, lost its keel and capsized on a return trip from Antigua Sailing Week to Southampton in May 2014. Their bodies have never been found.

27 February 2018

Douglas Innes will face trial at Winchester Crown Court over four counts of manslaughter.

Twenty jurors have now been selected and a jury will be sworn in today.