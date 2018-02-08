World premiere of Chris-Craft Launch 28 GT at Miami International Boat Show

Chris-Craft will unveil its Launch 28 GT at the 2018 Miami International Boat Show, 15 - 19 February

The Chris-Craft Launch 28 GT has a walk-through transom and reversible sunpad that moves forward and aft for lounging and provides additional seating while underway. The Launch 28 GT will be available with sterndrive or outboard.

The entirely new design from Chris-Craft will be showcased at a press conference on 15 February at Miami International Boat Show.

Continues below…

One of the most distinguishing features of the new Launch 28 GT is the elegantly styled folding tower.

The tower provides shade for the cockpit and can be used for watersports. When not in use, the electric tower folds forward for towing or for storage.

The interior will feature Chris-Craft’s new upholstery pattern and saloon and accommodation features varnished mahogany.

See other boats launching at this year’s Miami Boat Show.

Last month, Chris-Craft’s Calypso 30 won the sportsboat and RIB category at Motor Boat and Yachting’s Motor Boat Awards. The award was announced 10 January at the award ceremony at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

Editor of Motor Boat & Yachting Hugo Andreae presented the award saying: “Our winner is a boat that combines effortless performance and world class build quality in a surprisingly practical but impeccably stylish package.”

Customers will see this year if the Launch 28 GT can follow suit.