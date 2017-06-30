Cliff fall closes ‘Broadchurch’ beach in Dorset

A large cliff fall has closed a section of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset. The public are being urged to stay away from the area

West Bay to Freshwater Beach in Dorset is currently closed after a large cliff fall.

The public are being urged to stay away from the area which featured in the popular ITV series, Broadchurch,

The cliff fall happened at West Bay East Beach yesterday (29 June), covering the beach and taking away a section of the cliff path.

Dorset Police and the West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team were quickly on the scene, along with the Dorset Fire and Rescue Service and the Dorset Local Council.

There were no reports of anyone being trapped.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the area is dangerous and should be avoided.

“The cliffs along the UK coastline are continually eroding and we’ve seen a number of cliff collapses in recent weeks. It’s impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.”

“It’s very clear that cliffs are very unstable in places and we really can’t stress enough how important it is to keep back from the edge. There is no ‘safe’ place to be,” said the spokesman.

“When standing at the bottom of a cliff, we would always advise people that they shouldn’t stand less than the height of the cliff away. That means that if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t go closer than 25 metres towards it.”

“Don’t be tempted to go and investigate and don’t risk going to the edge to get a dramatic picture. One of our biggest problems is tackling the ‘selfie culture’ where people take risks to get a dramatic photograph of themselves on a dangerous cliff edge – no selfie or photograph is worth risking your life for,” advised the MCA spokesman.

Last week, there were three cliff falls at Seaford in East Sussex.

The MCA said that despite warnings about the instability of the cliffs, people were still visiting and getting close to the edge.