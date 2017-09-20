Consultation underway on new code for large yachts

A new code for the design, construction and operation of large yachts has been drawn up by the Red Ensign Group of British maritime administrations (REG)

The public are being asked for their views on a new code for the design, construction and operation of large yachts.

Known as the Red Ensign Group Yacht Code, it will update the existing Large Yacht Code (LY3) and Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) within a single publication.

The Red Ensign Group of British maritime administrations (REG) includes the UK, together with Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.

The new code will aim to make better use of industry best practice and international standards such as ISO (International Organization for Standardization), as well as taking into account emerging technological opportunities and safety standards.

It should also allow room for further flexibility and innovation in the design and construction of yachts.

REG has worked closely with groups representing the global large yacht industry, reflecting the international nature of the existing codes’ users.

Public consultation will continue until 13 October 2017 to include the Monaco Yacht Show – the premier gathering of the superyacht industry at the end of September.

The chair of REG and the chief executive of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Alan Massey, said it made “absolute sense for us to engage with those people for whom the new Code will have the greatest value and impact.”

“We involved ten working groups across three countries – more than 300 delegates in total – in discussions with the REG. These working groups represented a wide span of the industry, including captains and crews, shipyards, naval architects and managers, classification societies, associations and industry bodies,” he continued.

“We asked them to contribute innovative and creative thinking to the new Code, building on the success of the REG’s leadership in this sector since the first Large Yacht Code was published exactly 20 years ago,” added Massey.

The new REG Yacht Code will be published at The Global Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam on 13 November 2017.

“We strongly encourage people to offer their views, ideas and concerns through this consultation. Doing so will help us produce a document that is useful, relevant and authoritative for the next 20 years,” stressed Massey.

The Red Ensign Group is comprised of the United Kingdom, Crown Dependencies (Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey) and UK Overseas Territories (Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, St Helena and the Turks & Caicos islands).