MV Fingal celebrates role of British women in WW1

The design of the dazzle ship, MV Fingal was created by the Turner Prize-nominated artist, Ciara Phillips as part of centenary commemorations.

Originally a former lighthouse vessel, the MV Fingal has been transformed into a dazzle ship to celebrate the untold histories of the women who worked in the First World War.

The pink, blue, yellow, back and white design, called “Every Woman”, marks the centenary of the Battle of Jutland.

It is inspired by the team of women who worked under British marine artist Norman Wilkinson, who invented the dazzle technique.

The use of these complex patterns of geometric shapes in contrasting colours, interrupting and intersecting each other was initially designed as camouflage for merchant shipping during the war.

The intention of dazzle was not to conceal but to make it difficult to estimate a target’s range, speed, and heading.

MV Fingal’s design also celebrates the women who worked in the First World War as telegraphists and signallers.

As a result, the dazzle pattern has a morse code message embedded in the design in reflective paint. It reads “Every Woman a Signal Tower”.

The work of art has been co-commissioned by centenary art commissions body, 14-18 NOW and the Edinburgh Art Festival.

Turner Prize-nominated artist, Ciara Phillips is the fourth artist to be commissioned to create a dazzle ship.

She has a longstanding interest in the history of signs and symbols as they relate to print media.

Currently berthed at the Prince of Wales Dock in the historic Scottish port of Leith, the MV Fingal is expected to be a central element of this year’s Edinburgh Art Festival.

Previous commissions have seen The HMS President (1918) ‘dazzled’ by the German sculptor Tobias Rehberger, which adorned the River Thames in London.

Carlos Cruz-Diez painted the Edmund Garnder with orange, yellow and green striped design, which was situated in a dry dock near Liverpool’s Albert Dock.

And Sir Peter covered the Mersey Ferry Snowdrop with a distinctive pattern entitled “Everybody Razzle Dazzle”.