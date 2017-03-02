Deacons Boatyard sold to Dean & Reddyhoff Ltd

Deacons Boatyard on the River Hamble in Hampshire has been bought by the south coast marina operator, Dean & Reddyhoff

Marina operators Dean & Reddyhoff has announced it has completed the purchase of Deacons Boatyard on the River Hamble.

The south coast marina operator believes Deacons will complement the exiting Dean & Reddyhoff marina network, which has 1,500 berths at Haslar in Portsmouth Harbour, East Cowes, Portland and Weymouth marinas in Dorset, plus a modern boat yard at Portland.

The two companies have been working closely together for the last year, with Deacons offering boat yard services to Dean & Reddyhoff Solent-based berth holders.

Deacons Boatyard has 130 marina berths and a full-service boatyard for 150 boats ashore on the River Hamble.

It was was established at Bursledon in 1922, and has been in the same family ownership of the Fuller Group since the 1950s.

Last June, a fire severely damaged the Force 4 Chandlery on site.

Commenting on the purchase of Deacons, the managing director of Dean & Reddyhoff, Michael Prideaux, said: “It is a great location on the Hamble River, and we respect their history and heritage.”

“Deacons has developed a really good reputation for helping customers look after their boats, and will be a great fit with our existing marinas,” he stressed.

The managing director of Deacons, Lucas Shotts will become a director at Dean & Reddyhoff, developing boat care services at Deacons and Portland boat yards.

“Being part of the larger Dean & Reddyhoff group offers great opportunities for our customers, our staff and our on-site tenants,” said Shotts.

From April onwards, Deacons annual berth holders will receive the same boating benefits as all other Dean & Reddyhoff berth holders.

This will include 21 free overnight visits to group marinas, discounts at on-site restaurants and free tickets for the Southampton Boat Show.

Dean & Reddyhoff was started by John Dean and Richard Reddyhoff in the early 1990s, and both remain involved in the company.