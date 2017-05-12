DNA unveils its new automated foil control system for the G4 catamaran

Described by the Dutch performance boat builder as a "milestone development" for the G4 catamaran, the new automated foil control system promises a steady 20+ knots without too much effort

The G4 catamaran’s new automated foil control system has been developed to make DNA’s hand-built cat easy to sail short handed.

The Dutch performance boat builder announced earlier this week that the system, which has been “designed from scratch”, now “works wonderfully” after “lots of tweaking and honing”.

The automated foil control system is optional on the G4 catamaran.

Its development followed the capsize of the G4 at Les Voiles de St Barth in April 2015.

The key to the G4’s performance is the foil package, which consists of large L-shaped daggerboards and T-rudders.

All foils can be raked forward or aft to provide either less or more lift.

DNA, which designed the F4 – the first foiling offshore one-design catamaran, said the automated foil control system will make the G4 a “better proposition for those looking for a cool and fast sailing machine for the weekend without real physical effort to do a steady 20+ knots.”

The system provides comfort, reduces physical efforts and offers a safety net, similar to the one’s on sports cars, for sailors wanting to push G4’s speed to the limit.

It also makes the catamaran easy to sail with just two people.

The automated foil control system is programmable via a touchscreen.

A gyro has also been installed on the catamaran which checks the boat’s heel and pitch.

If the pitch or heel is too great or the velocity towards that angle is too great, the system will automatically correct by raising the daggerboard and releasing the hydraulic mainsheet and traveler.

The system can be operated automatically or activated manually from the helm position.

An emergency button has also been installed for instant activation, which will immediately level the boat and reduce speed.

The G4 is built using a carbon fibre prepreg structure. There is room for six people on board.

Meanwhile, DNA is expected to release more footage soon of the sea trials of its 46-foot foiling catamaran – F4.

The company has partnered with America’s Cup sailor Shannon Falcone and Tommy Loughborough of Exile Expeditions for the sea trials.

Initially, Falcone and Loughborough raced the F4 from the 660-miles from New York City to Bermuda with America’s Cup Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill.

As they went along, the weather system completely changed and as a result the team ended up in severely bad weather.

Once they arrived in Bermuda everyone took some rest, part of the crew went home and snowboarding superstar Travis Rice flew in to join the team for another offshore adventure.

The next trip took them more than 1,000 miles to Antigua.