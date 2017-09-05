Watch: dramatic moment a boat hits a bridge during flooding in Tennessee

Major flooding in Tennessee, USA as a result of Hurricane Harvey saw several boats breaking free from their moorings before they smashed into a bridge

This is the dramatic moment that a pontoon boat smashed into a bridge in Tennessee, USA after torrential rains caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The incident at Sycamore Creek, close to where it enters the Cumberland River, was captured on film by Justin Shrum.

The video initially shows a dock, which had broken free, hitting the bridge on Chapmansboro Road.

It is followed by a pontoon boat and its dock which smashes into the side of the bridge.

Continues below…

The roof of the dock is ripped off before the boat continues on its voyage down the river.

Locals say the waters were up to seven foot high than normal as a result of the flooding.

Hurricane Harvey is the first major hurricane to make landfall in the USA since 2005, causing serious damage in Texas and Louisiana last week.

Meanwhile, the southern state of Florida is making preparations for the arrival Hurricane Irma, which is currently forecast to make landfall on Saturday (9 September).